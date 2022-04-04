Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FHI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.45. 40,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,800. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $279,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,294,000 after buying an additional 91,710 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,358,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,640,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,026,000 after buying an additional 32,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,063,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,556,000 after buying an additional 109,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

