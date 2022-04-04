Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferro has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,466,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,132,000 after purchasing an additional 271,623 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Ferro by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Ferro by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,118,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,956 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Ferro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 177,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,335,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

