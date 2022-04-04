Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,537,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 83.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 279,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

