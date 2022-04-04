Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.84.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.26. 3,541,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.68. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 151.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

