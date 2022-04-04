Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Lowered to $3.85 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.85 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Shares of FOA opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $11.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

