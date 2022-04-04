Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Lowered to $3.85 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.85 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.
Shares of FOA opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $11.66.
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.
