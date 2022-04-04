Financial Analysis: Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) & Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty N/A N/A -17.81% Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31%

This table compares Hagerty and Waterdrop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million 0.27 -$46.36 million N/A N/A Waterdrop $503.08 million 11.99 -$247.01 million ($1.20) -1.27

Hagerty has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hagerty and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75

Waterdrop has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 433.77%. Given Waterdrop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Hagerty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hagerty beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hagerty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

