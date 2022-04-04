First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.79. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $276.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

