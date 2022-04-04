First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

FCBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FCBC traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,694. The firm has a market cap of $469.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.54. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2,163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 97.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community Bankshares (FCBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.