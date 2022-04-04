First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95. First Community has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $159.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.64.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

