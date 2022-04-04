First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.