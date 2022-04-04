First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

FFIN traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $43.97. 1,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,865. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

