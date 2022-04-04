First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -678.66 and a beta of 0.89. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -149.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $19,635,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.