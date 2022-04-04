First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$13.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.25.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.06. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -61.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$92,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,248,200. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,008,700. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,321 shares of company stock worth $100,830 and have sold 1,300,133 shares worth $18,145,754.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

