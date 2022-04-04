Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $162.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.30. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

