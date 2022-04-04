Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.16. 100,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Flowserve by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

