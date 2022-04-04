FNY Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,540 shares during the quarter. Tiga Acquisition accounts for about 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Tiga Acquisition worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Tiga Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiga Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TINV opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

