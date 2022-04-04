Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on F. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 395,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,955,867. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 188,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 823.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $199,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

