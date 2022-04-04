Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.86. 135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Forrester Research has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.95 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

