Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of FC stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 800,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

