Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Franklin Street Properties worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

