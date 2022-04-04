Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.35.
Shares of FRO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 106,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,525. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 0.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Frontline by 325.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 248,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.