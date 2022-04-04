Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

FTEK opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 million, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 5.55. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.22.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the third quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the third quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

