Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
FLGT stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $112.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.
About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
