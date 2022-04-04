Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

FLGT stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $112.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

