Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.72. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,658,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

