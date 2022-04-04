FY2022 EPS Estimates for MonotaRO Co., Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for MonotaRO in a research note issued on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

MONOY opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.18.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.38 million. MonotaRO had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 31.87%.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

