FY2022 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Decreased by KeyCorp

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,595,000 after buying an additional 917,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after buying an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

