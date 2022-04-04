GamyFi Platform (GFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $239,016.45

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $239,016.45 and $18,989.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.53 or 0.07502147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,017.88 or 0.99705516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

