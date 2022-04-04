Gartner (NYSE:IT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $185.27 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

