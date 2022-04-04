GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

GLOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,089. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -9.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

