Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 27576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Specifically, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

