GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. Raymond James downgraded GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GDS by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GDS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,518,000 after acquiring an additional 379,163 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in GDS by 525.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 61,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.95. GDS has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GDS will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

