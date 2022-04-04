Geeq Achieves Market Cap of $9.93 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $688,114.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,556 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

