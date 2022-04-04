Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMTX shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,997,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 289,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

