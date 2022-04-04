Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMTX shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $14.49.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.