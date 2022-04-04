Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $14.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.43. 545,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Generac has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

