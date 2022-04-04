Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.65.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.03. 927,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,916. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 61.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 6.3% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 105,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gentex by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,634 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.