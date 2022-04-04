Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Gentherm reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 118,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

