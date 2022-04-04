Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE GNW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.82. 26,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

In other Genworth Financial news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 412,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.