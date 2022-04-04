GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIGM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 12,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.