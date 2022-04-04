Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.09. 80,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,248,858. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.