Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading 9% Higher

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.71 and last traded at $59.61. 9,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,424,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

