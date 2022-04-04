Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Shares Gap Down to $12.62

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $12.33. Glatfelter shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 2,567 shares changing hands.

GLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $556.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 350.02%.

In other Glatfelter news, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,197,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,792,000 after acquiring an additional 206,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Glatfelter by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 42,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Glatfelter by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Glatfelter by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Glatfelter by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

