GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) price objective on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.22) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,656.60 ($21.70) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,595.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,550.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £84.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.69) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,260.41). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.09), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($717,709.06). Insiders purchased a total of 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

