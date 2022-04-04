Glitch Market Capitalization Reaches $31.47 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Glitch has a market capitalization of $31.47 million and approximately $729,059.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

