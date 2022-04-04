Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.01

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 2868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

