Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.22.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $5.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.55. Globant has a 12 month low of $202.58 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globant by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

