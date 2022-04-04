Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after acquiring an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $100.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

