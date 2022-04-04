Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GDEN. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of GDEN opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.61.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 over the last three months. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

