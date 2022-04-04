Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $12.74

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $12.39. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 35,970 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOGL. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.71%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

