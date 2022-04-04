Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 2,443,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 777,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $451.71 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the third quarter worth $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 1,121.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

