Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GSS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 2,443,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,956. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa underground mine in Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghanaian Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow. Since winning the PDAC 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star has remained committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.